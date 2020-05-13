Merredin Solar Farm powering on

RISEN Energy's Merredin Solar Farm has completed all pre-commissioning testing on major plant and equipment and is starting the commissioning process.

Western Power and Merredin Solar Farm are doing functionality checks and getting ready for the first back energisation to start the live commissioning process.

After all functions are checked and confirmed, the farm will start exporting into the grid in four stages.

Once completed, the solar farm will have an expected output of 274GWh of electricity annually, generating enough green energy to power about 42,000 Western Australian homes.

It is on 460 hectares of former farming and grazing country adjacent to the Western Power Merredin Terminal and will connect to this facility at 220 kiloVolts.

A diesel power station is also adjacent to the terminal on Robartson Road.

"As owners of the Merredin Solar Farm project, Risen Energy (Australia) is progressing the project from detailed engineering design, through construction, commissioning and ultimately the operations," said Risen Energy (Australia) general manager Eric Lee.

"We are using our latest PV panel technology to allow it to supply power to the grid.

"Ultimately, integrated battery storage will be incorporated in the solar farm to provide continuous power during periods of peak demand."

The project has endeavoured to use as many local resources as possible including labour, equipment, contractors and accommodation.

At the height of construction more than 400 personnel have worked on the project.

Once operational, the solar farm will require up to five full-time workers.