AFGRI Equipment is positive about the future

AFGRI Equipment general manager (construction and forestry) James Mckillop is upbeat about sales this year following the division's first 12 months in WA.

"As we look to 2020 and beyond, we will continue to grow the business and have ambitious plans to continue to expand in WA," James said.

"We will also have new products arriving including John Deere articulated dump trucks, mini excavators (1.8 tonnes and 3.6t capacity) and large excavators (14t-40t) which we look forward to seeing in stock very soon."

AFGRI became an official dealer for John Deere Construction and Forestry equipment on May 1 last year.

"As a start-up, I'm very pleased with what we have managed to achieve in our first 12 months of operation having put together a great team and being able to use our extensive AFGRI branch network across WA," James said.

AFGRI Equipment operations director Gollie Coetzee said it had been a "fantastic" first year of construction and forestry added to the company portfolio.

"We are very proud of what we have managed to achieve in the past 12 months," Gollie said.

"We would like to thank all of our customers for their ongoing support, especially in these challenging times as well as our team for their tireless efforts.

"The vision of our company is to be market leader in our respective industries with a strong and reputable brand and I am happy to say, our team is very committed to making this reality and are on the right track to delivering."

The hotline for more information is 6274 7777.