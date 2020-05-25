A changing program at Mindarabin

AT Simon Hill's farm in Mindarabin, in the Gnowangerup Shire, the 4000 hectare program includes a third barley and a third wheat, while the last third is split between canola, lupins and hay.

The lupin and hay crops will be used for feed for the 2500 breeding ewes on the mixed farming enterprise.

The property's cropping manager Jerry Poiron said the amount they were planting changed all the time.

"With livestock movements and rain, or a lack of, on the horizon, there is a fair bit to juggle," Mr Poiron said.

"We've also got a new seeder this year so we're changing our system.

"We aim to seed into last year's furrow and this year is ground zero for a new system, so we won't get the benefits of it this year, but we will next year."

In terms of summer rain, the property received about 40 millimetres in February, but hasn't recorded much since then.

Mr Poiron said the rain they had received was just enough to get a germination, but it had definitely dropped off.

"We also got 10mm at the end of April and start of May which we're seeding into at the moment, but we desperately need a bit more," he said.

"In terms of soil moisture, about 50 per cent of the program so far has been sown into moisture and the other half has been dry sown.

"You could seed deeper and get the moisture, but we've got some rain potentially coming next week so we don't want to put it too deep."

Mr Poiron said they were aiming for an average year given how the season has started out.

"With the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a wetter than average year, we're hoping for above average, but we're keeping it in perspective," he said.

Seeding started on May 1 and should be finished by June 7.