Scholarships to fill gap in ag training

WAFARMERS and RuralBiz Training are offering scholarships to help promote a work skills training course at the Muresk Institute.

The two organisations will pay half of the tuition fees for the Diploma of Agriculture, for up to two skill sets for four successful applicants.

WAFarmers chief executive officer Trevor Whittington said the organisation had been working with RuralBiz Training to help fill the gap in the market for work ready people, whether they were Australian citizens or working holiday makers.

"Hopefully we can get a regular mix of young men and women studying a very hands-on, practical and essentially pre-employment agricultural course, which will provide farmers with more work ready staff," Mr Whittington said.

Muresk's Diploma of Agriculture has been designed to fit around seeding and harvest times so students are able to attend their classes during the quieter periods.

Mr Whittington said WAFarmers had also been working with Muresk to devise the study program for the diploma so that it was relevant to WA farm businesses.

"Many of our members are Muresk graduates or have attended their training courses so there is a natural alliance with WAFarmers," Mr Whittington said.

He said there was a big local market at the State's universities for foreign students, with many backpackers heading to university or recent graduates looking to tack on additional qualifications while travelling Australia.

The course will be delivered three days a week over two intensive 14-week blocks at Muresk, with separate tasks to be completed during farm work periods.

Applicants are required to have completed their year 12 certificate or equivalent, achieve a minimum Level 3 on a language, literacy and numeracy test and work on a cropping farm to enable completion of the course assessments.

International applicants must also be on an Australian visa which allows at least four months study and will be tested for English language proficiency.

RuralBiz is a national organisation developing new courses, not already on offer in WA, directly aimed at the agricultural sector.

Applications close on Friday, June 12, 2020.

Submit applications to admin@ruralbiztraining. com.au or phone (02) 6884 8812 for more information.