Lobby group supports reduced CBH board

Pastoralists and Graziers Association Western Graingrowers Committee chairman Gary McGill.

THE Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA (PGA) has thrown its support behind the proposal to reduce the number of grower-elected directors on the CBH board from nine to five.

The proposal was suggested by Wongan Hills grower and former CBH chairman Robert Sewell and also included the abolition of districts and a limit on how many terms directors could serve.

PGA Western Graingrowers Committee chairman Gary McGill said he had been concerned about the politicisation of the CBH board for some time and the special general meeting held two weeks ago to dismiss Trevor Badger from the board was an example of his concerns.

"The popularity contest that elects the grower directors on the CBH board is a flawed process in this era of fierce competition for grain markets," Mr McGill said.

"CBH is a $3 billion to $4b company and its directors should be focussed on matters to do with the business of the co-operative rather than maintaining their seat on the board.

"It is imperative that CBH has a small, nimble, fit-for-purpose board composed of appropriate farmer directors who are competent to point CBH in the right direction."

Mr Sewell met with CBH chairman Simon Stead, deputy chairwoman Natalie Browning and company secretary David Woolfe to discuss the proposal last week.

"I had a really good meeting with them, I explained what I thought should happen and I think they got a better understanding of what I'm proposing," Mr Sewell said.

"Ultimately it's a board decision, so the chairman and deputy didn't want to make any comment until they spoke to their board, which is entirely appropriate.

"I'm not expecting to hear anything else from them until after the next board meeting, which I believe is in the first week of June."

Mr McGill said he was a strong believer in no zones, as zone elections encouraged candidates to focus on small sections of local interest rather than considering the wider perspective of CBH in the export grains industry.

"Robert Sewell's restructure proposal for a smaller board without zone elections is a good first step to removing the populism that dulls the board's abilities," Mr McGill said.

"Growers do not stand to lose any control over CBH, as under the Sewell proposal, all grain growers will be able to vote for any CBH board candidate, wherever they farm in Western Australia.

"Further that part of the existing CBH constitution that says there must be a majority of grower directors will remain unaltered."

CBH chairman Simon Stead said they had a good meeting with Mr Sewell.

"As a grower member, Robert has every right to progress his proposal and we have engaged positively," Mr Stead said.

"Our board is open to these discussions and we welcome growers to discuss any views that they may have on this topic with their CBH director or myself."

Mr McGill said PGA also favoured a pre-selection process that would recommend farmer candidates with the required experience and expertise to sit on the board.