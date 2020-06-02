Collaborative call for frost research

The financial and emotional impacts of frost to grain growers of winter grain crops were significant and well known. Photo by GRDC.

EXPRESSIONS of interest (EOI) are being sought from grower groups, advisers, researchers and people involved in agribusiness to assist the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) with the delivery of frost research outcomes to Australian grain growers.

The GRDC is looking for individuals and organisations interested in working closely with lead frost extension facilitators expected to be appointed in each GRDC region (west, north and south).

GRDC senior manager extension and communication Luke Gaynor said the successful respondents to the EOI would assist the facilitators to communicate and extend applied management options for mitigating frost.

"A collaborative approach will be required, enabling broad participation, geographic coverage and grower reach to identify and address local grower needs," Mr Gaynor said.

"The investment will involve practical and flexible approaches to communicating management options and activities will vary depending on the needs of the growers in each sub-region and opportunities to raise awareness of frost-related issues."

Mr Gaynor said the financial and emotional impacts of frost to grain growers of winter grain crops were significant and well known.

"For wheat alone, it is estimated that frost causes national losses of at least $400 million per year," he said.

"The overall objective of the new investment is to provide growers in frost-prone areas with the knowledge, confidence and ability to implement the latest, best management practices to minimise the impact of frost on their profitability.

"It will continue to extend and apply local relevance to the known research outcomes of the GRDC's considerable frost investment portfolio."

A separate GRDC request for tender is seeking applications for the lead facilitator positions, and these positions should be appointed in mid-2020.

EOI proposals must be sent by email to tenders@grdc.com.au by 5pm AEST on Tuesday, June 30.