Al Kuwait delay puts spotlight on live export

THE COVID-19 issue on the Al Kuwait livestock vessel at Fremantle has thrown the live export industry back into the spotlight, something that the industry didn't need after two years of scrutiny and political debate about its future.

Last week Rural Export and Trading WA (RETWA) sought an exemption to the imposed June-September moratorium on trade, after six of its crew were diagnosed with the coronavirus on arrival in port.

More than half the 48 crew members have since tested positive and one was admitted to hospital.

The incident has removed the company's ability to export the 56,000 sheep and 300-600 cattle waiting to be loaded from the Baldivis feedlot, unless an exemption is granted for them to leave when the crew is fit to do so.

State Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan supported the exemption considering the circumstances, while the Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the decision to grant an exemption was one for the independent regulator - the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment (DAWE).

Pastoralists and Graziers Association (PGA) president Tony Seabrook said it was "staggering" that DAWE had not made a decision (as of Tuesday morning) on whether the vessel would be granted an exemption or not - when they knew a week ago of the situation.

Mr Seabrook said it was costing the company about $130,000 a day while it waited for an answer - "with no clear indication of the way forward".

He said this was an "extraordinary situation that requires a sensible decision" and the Al Kuwait should be loaded as soon as possible for the good of the relationship between the countries.

"We are well and truly burning any good will that we have left in the Gulf," Mr Seabrook said.

"It's the most stupid thing we could do.

"Everyone's watching to see how this plays out."

Mr Seabrook said DAWE needed to get this decision right and it needed clear direction and backing from Mr Littleproud.

He said if an exemption to the moratorium was not granted, the sheep would not be loaded and would create "an oversupply on the local market that will reduce livestock prices for farmers".

"This is a minor exemption for an exporter that has been caught in an extraordinary situation, and it needs to be granted as a matter of urgency," Mr Seabrook said.

"I call on Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud to show his support for this measure on behalf of Western Australian sheep producers."

He said the economic impacts of the delayed decision by DAWE had to be borne by RETWA, while the department took no responsibility for any loss in trade or profit by the company.

WAFarmers Livestock president David Slade said that the live export industry was working tirelessly to resolve the issue, with RETWA and the Australian Livestock Exporters' Council continuing to work closely with WA health authorities, and the State and Federal departments.

"We understand that the affected crew are receiving the highest level of medical attention, are safe and being well cared for," Mr Slade said.

"This is a very unfortunate situation that could have happened to any vessel entering WA.

"What is important is that industry, along with the State and Federal departments, resolve this issue as quickly as possible for the benefit of the trade and all personnel involved."

Mr Slade commended Prime Minister Scott Morrison on his interjection and attempt to cut through the calls to shut down the live export industry following the announcement of the situation.

"The Prime Minister is exactly right, people must not get too far ahead of themselves on this, the live export industry will be fundamental to WA's economy following the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic," Mr Slade said.

"We must not forget that our trading partners rely on our live export industry for food security, it's paramount our long-term markets have consistent and steady supply, especially during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's our trading partners' food security, which is critical at this point in time, the State and Federal governments need to ensure they do everything they can to see this live export consignment through," he said.

Mr Slade said Mr Littleproud should be giving "fair" direction to the department on the issue.

"We also need to reduce the suspension by a month," Mr Slade said.

He said the live export trade had been "over regulated" and the department needed to take into account recent voyages which had returned some of the best results the industry has ever seen in delivery rates and mortalities on board.

"There's been an over reaction to live export in the regulations," he said.

"The boats have better ventilation, food, water and stocking density requirements.

"They should be able to ship right through the northern summer months.

"The industry is doing the right thing and is fully accountable but it is still being punished for it."

The Al Kuwait docked at Fremantle Port. More than 20 crew members have been diagnosed with coronavirus since entering port last week. Due to quarantine restrictions the vessel has been unable to leave port for the Middle East before the June-September moratorium on live sheep exports began. It remains unclear when or if it will be granted an exemption to be able to transport 56,000 sheep and 300 cattle to the Persian Gulf.

The RSPCA wrote to Mr Littleproud seeking "urgent assurance" that the sheep would not be sent after "the exporter's timing gamble backfired".

RSPCA senior policy officer Jed Goodfellow said the organisation was concerned about RETWA being granted an exemption from the new live export regulations which were "designed to protect Australian animals from the conditions and which were enacted just two months ago".

"This exporter is seeking an exemption to send the sheep after the June 1 prohibited period," Dr Goodfellow said.

"This is the most dangerous time of the year for sheep exported to the Middle East and the science and data show there's nothing that can be done to mitigate these risks."

Dr Goodfellow said the risks were why DAWE had put these new regulations in place.

"Now, in the first season since those regulations were enacted, we're already facing the threat of a live exporter seeking exemption from those rules, which risks completely undermining the new regulations and further damaging the broader industry's reputation," he said.

"As has happened on multiple previous occasions where this volatile trade has been disrupted, sheep can be held safely and comfortably in the feedlot where they are now, until they can be transported and slaughtered humanely in WA abattoirs."

He said RETWA took "a very unreasonable risk in trying to rush out this last shipment so close to the deadline".

"That risk has now foreseeably backfired, and these sheep - as well as the reputation of the wider industry - should not be forced to pay the price for that dangerous risk-taking behaviour," said Dr Goodfellow.