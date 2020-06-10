CBH governance structure up for review

CBH Group's governance structure will be reviewed, in a decision made after months of turmoil and in-fighting which threatened to tear the co-operative apart.

The review was announced by CBH last week and while precise details on what the scope of it will include are not yet known, an external consultant will be engaged to assist.

Chairman Simon Stead said the important piece was the election process and making sure they got the best people onto the board.

"We have to operate within the co-operative's rules and make sure they're democratically elected, but we're going to have a look at how or if we can improve the system," Mr Stead said.

"We'll also look at a range of things including terms, tenure, diversity, board mix in terms of independent and grower-elected directors and board size.

"It will run right through the full gambit of things and we will look externally to benchmark or see what best practice is at co-op's similar to ours around the world."

Changing the governance structure of the co-operative has been a hot topic since the annual general meeting earlier this year, when Wongan Hills growers and former board member Robert Sewell suggested reducing the number of grower-elected directors on the board.

Mr Sewell said he was pleased to hear that the board plans to undertake a review.

"I think it's excellent and a good compromise, it gives them a bit more breathing space," Mr Sewell said.

"I'll be putting the petition on hold until we hear the outcome of the review, while I don't believe the status quo is the right way to go, they deserve the respect and time to carry out a review."

Mr Stead said while the review would incorporate aspects of Robert Sewell's proposal, there were broad views among the members and calls from other members with different opinions to his.

"It is intended for the governance review to be completed prior to the next annual general meeting," Mr Stead said.

"Some of the changes that might be proposed would require changes to our rules, in order to do that, it would need to be voted on by the members, which is why we're lining it up for the review to be completed with recommendations before the next AGM."

Along with a governance review, CBH also announced it will hold a by-election for District 4 which would elect one director for a term through to February 2022.

With the departure of both Wally Newman and Trevor Badger from the board, District 4 has been left without representation and the board with two casual vacancies.

Mr Stead said the decision to only elect one director was in light of the fact that one of the things the review will consider is board size.

"Under the way we operate now, District 4 is entitled to be represented at the board table, it's important members in that zone have the ability to elect at least one replacement director," he said.

"We're seeking to have the time to do this governance review and make recommendations to the whole membership and if there is to be any downsizing of the board, then we don't have to start making changes to sitting directors.

"Overall we have to prioritise what changes we need to make and ensure we're solving a problem with change, rather than changing for change's sake."

The District 4 by-election opened for nominations yesterday and closes on June 24 at noon.

Ballot papers will be mailed to grower members in District 4 on June 30, while voting will close on August 7 at 10am.