Precision move to back manufacturing

JENNACUBBINE farmer Darren West is an avid supporter of Western Australian manufacturers.

So it was an easy decision for him assessing a new seeding bar for this season.

His choice was a DBS precision seeder built by Ausplow at its Naval Base factory.

The D260-42N CTF model was delivered in March by Ag Implements Northam, well before the start of a 1700 hectare cropping program, the majority of which was oats for export hay.

The model designation translates to a 12.2 metre working width on 260 millimetre spacings designed for controlled traffic farming (CTF).

It also is designed with a narrow main frame to comply with transport regulations.

While Mr West has yet to change to CTF, the bar is compatible with his 36.6m boomsprayer.

He started the program on May 5 "into dry dirt" and completed most of the program before waiting for the recent rain (and wind) front to pass before completing the final 250ha of oats and 300ha of wheat on deep ripped sand.

"The bar has done everything I hoped it would do," Mr West said.

"It didn't miss a beat in the dry digging to between five and seven inches (125-175mm) without compromising seeding depth and the proof of that was the even germinations.

"We added the paired row boots to the bar because we're mainly growing oats so we're achieving a narrower row spacing plus leaving it on for wheat helps with weed competition.

"With about 21mm for May and June, everything is now up and away.

"And we've got 54mm of summer rain sitting down there, which is a good feeling."

According to Mr West, the DBS is built for dry sowing.

"It's got the weight and it just digs and I was pleasantly surprised we didn't have any problems with string (from hay bales) wrapping around the tynes."

Mr West also praised the quality of components, including the Pro-D tool system which comprises the bolt-less DBS knife blade and adaptor, a new fertiliser boot and fertiliser shield.

All are depth adjustable simply by using a specially-designed hand tool to remove a retaining pin which holds the assembly together.

The hand tool also is used to lock the assembly in place once adjustments are made.

Its newly-designed and patented closing tool also is depth adjustable using a hand tool.

"It's a great idea because we basically have two options to use to cater for soil types," Mr West said.

"Wwe can dig between five and seven inches on our heavy country and change to seven to nine inches (225mm) for lighter soils if we want to.

"But the hand tool is still in the plastic bag as we had no need to change any points this seeding."

As far as Mr West is concerned the DBS is "the best you can buy" and "it's built in WA".

"I'm impressed with the company's attitude of wanting my feedback to improve the bar and the after sales services both from the company and Ag Implements," he said.

"Having everything local is really good in terms of quick responses from the company and the dealership."

Jennacubbine farmers Dylan West (left) and his father Darren discuss the performance of the paired row boot which was a specific addition to the DBS because the majority of the Wests program is growing oats for export hay.

This year Ausplow improved the Pro D system with a new V2 closing tool assembly and extended-wear fertiliser shield and boot, allowing for precision granular and liquid delivery.

There's also a V4 tyne assembly with stainless steel fertiliser and seeding tubes for improved handling of mud and sticky clays, new stainless steel liquid delivery manifolds with Friction Flow tubing and stainless steel primary risers.

The top rail of the DBS frame is now 100 x 100mm (previously 100 x 50mm) which enhances strength characteristics by nearly 50 per cent with increased gussets and struts within the frame and new gusseting on the wheel arms.

The drawbar also has been strengthened.

A new Evolution Plus hose for 63mm, 127mm and 152mm hose sizes, provides better flexibility and strength, virtually eliminating hose kinks.

- Mr West also is a member of the Legislative Council representing the Labor Party. He is Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Regional Development; Agriculture and Food; Ports; Minister assisting the Minister for State Development, Jobs and Trade.