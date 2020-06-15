PGA takes aim in defence of WA's sheep producers

THE Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA (PGA) has accused the State Premier Mark McGowan of failing to stand up for sheep producers.

The PGA was disappointed that Mr McGowan didn't push for Rural Export and Trading WA (RETWA) to be granted an exemption to ship 56,000 sheep during the northern summer trade pause, which started on June 1.

Last week the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment (DAWE) denied an exemption under the Northern Summer Order which RETWA declared an "insult" to the company and the nation of Kuwait.

The PGA said Mr McGowan's lack of support "has highlighted the indifference of Premier Mark McGowan towards the WA livestock industry".

RETWA was refused an exemption to load the sheep after the Al Kuwait docked in Fremantle on May 22 and members of the crew were quarantined after testing positive to COVID-19.

"What should have been a simple solution to resolve an extraordinary situation has not only highlighted the shortcomings of our current and seemingly inflexible live export regulations, but has also shown the failure of Mark McGowan to stand up for the interests of the 5250 sheep producers in this State who rely on or are directly affected by the live export trade," said PGA president Tony Seabrook.

"Since announcing over a week ago that the Al Kuwait was being quarantined following crew members testing positive for COVID-19, the Premier has refused to offer any leadership or solutions to ensure the export of the sheep, which are now stranded in a Baldivis feedlot, placing the WA sheep industry in a dire position.

"These sheep, which were sourced from more than 300 WA farms will now slowly enter the domestic market over time at a significant cost to the exporter and with a strong likelihood of pushing down farmgate prices."

Mr Seabrook said Australia's long-term trading partners had already indicated that as a result of the decision by DAWE they will begin to source sheep from alternative markets, rather than from Western Australia.

"As part of the National Cabinet, which has met twice in the past week, it is evident that the Premier at no time prosecuted the importance of any of these issues to his Federal counterparts to allow for the granting of an extraordinary exemption due to the pandemic, to ensure these sheep could be loaded onto an alternative ship," Mr Seabrook said.

"This raises serious questions over the Premier's continual reluctance to engage with, or support the sheep farmers of WA."

He said the live export industry was a legal and viable industry which underpinned the livelihoods of thousands of WA farming families and was often the major economic driver for many regional communities throughout WA.

"In this time of crisis, the government needs to show not only leadership, but support for all Western Australian industries," Mr Seabrook said.

"The continual indifference of the Premier, and the WA Labor Government towards this vital industry needs to stop."

RETWA's managing director Mike Gordon said after going through the exemption application process with DAWE "I cannot envisage an application for exemption of the Northern Summer Order being approved under any circumstance".

"In this case, from application to decision took 6 days.

"We believe the department's risk appetite is unrealistic and over cautious.

"This decision has significant commercial and trade ramifications."

Pastoralists and Graziers Association president Tony Seabrook would like to see the State Premier Mark McGowan come out in support of the live export sector and stand up for WA producers.

Mr Gordon said the sheep in quarantine were in excellent health and under regular veterinary inspections and would enter the domestic market over time, at a significant cost and financial loss, which was likely to push down farm gate prices.

"Our long-term trading partners that have invested in Australia are not going to continue to take the insults by our regulator and we know are investing elsewhere," he said.

He said the crew were being well looked after by health officials.

WAFarmers Livestock president David Slade said all that RETWA required was a maximum two-week extension to load the vessel.

"WAFarmers has pushed for flexible shipping windows either side of the summer prohibition period for this exact reason, that things happen outside of industry's control," Mr Slade said.

"Industry has proven it is safe to ship sheep this time of year since the implementation of reviewed compliance and regulations.

"All this debacle proves is that the live export industry consistently seems to fall on the regulators deaf-ears - it's extremely frustrating."

Mr Slade said Kuwait had pleaded with the Morrison government to waive the upcoming suspension stating that Covid19 had damaged the region's food security.

"Our trading partners consistently want our product for reliable food security, by the regulator not granting a one-off exemption for this vessel, our partners now have 56,000 sheep less in their local meat market - it's not acceptable and they will continue to look elsewhere," he said.

"How many times, can we play with a nation's food security, and one that we have had the loyalty of for many years?

"It's a total disgrace - our producers will feel this and so too will the middle east."

DAWE said it made the decision to not grant RETWA an exemption to export livestock after June 1 because of the possibility the sheep would suffer heat stress on the voyage and the wet bulb temperature was likely to rise above 32 degrees celsius.

"Following consideration of all relevant matters under the legislation, including animal welfare and trade implications, the department has taken the decision not to grant an exemption to the exporter," DAWE said.

A detailed statement of reasons for the decision was later released on its website.