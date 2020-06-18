There have been some editorial changes within Australian Community Media's national agricultural news team.



Vernon Graham has taken on the role of acting National Machinery Writer after Sharon O'Keeffe departed on maternity leave recently.



A highly experienced journalist, Mr Graham is a former editor of The Land and most recently has been the acting National Sheep and Wool reporter.



In addition to the national machinery and ag technology round, Mr Graham will also become one of several rural property writers, with particular focus on NSW.

Kristen Frost has returned to the national team from maternity leave and will work part-time in her previous role as the National Sheep and Wool Writer.

Based at Crookwell, NSW, Ms Frost is a woolgrower and has previously been the Livestock Editor at The Land.

She will be assisted by Joely Mitchell, who also joins the national team as a Sheep and Wool Writer and a rural property specialist, with a focus on South Australia and Victoria.



Ms Mitchell recently spent 12 months as the acting editor of Stock & Land in Victoria until Annabelle Cleeland returned from maternity leave.

The national editorial team cover agricultural issues for the entire ACM network including its agricultural mastheads: Queensland Country Life, The Land, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.

The story Staff changes on the national ag news desk first appeared on Farm Online.