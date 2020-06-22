New appointments to CBH advisory council

FOUR new growers have been appointed to CBH Group's Growers' Advisory Council (GAC).

Due to the expiry of the terms of sitting councillors, up to four positions on the council were open this year.

In District 1, Noel Heinrich, Carnamah and Tony White, Miling, were appointed to the council, along with Graham Ralph, Dowerin, in District 2, and Bruce Trevaskis, Jerramungup, in District 4.

Made up of 16 Western Australian grain growers, the GAC provides a formal channel to facilitate feedback and communication between the co-operative's grower members and the CBH board and management team.

CBH chairman Simon Stead congratulated the four successful candidates on their appointments and welcomed them to the council.

"The CBH board looks forward to working with our new GAC councillors as we work to return value to our growers and build a strong future for our co-operative," Mr Stead said.

"As a grower-owned co-operative, our growers and farming communities are at the centre of our organisation and the GAC plays an invaluable role in ensuring we are listening to our members and appropriately servicing their needs.

"Past and present GAC members have played a significant role in providing important member feedback to CBH and I would like to thank outgoing councillors Bryan Kilpatrick, Kirrilee Warr, Gareth Rowe and Chris Antonio for their passion, commitment and contribution to the co-operative."

Councillor terms are a single period of four years and newly appointed growers will commence their terms on July 1.

The first meeting of the new GAC will take place in August 2020.