Funding chance for R&D start ups

THE Council of Grain Grower Organisations Limited (COGGO) is looking to fund new innovative ideas for start-up research and development projects commencing in 2021 to benefit growers in the Western Australian grains industry.

The COGGO Research Fund was established to invest in innovative research and development projects across the supply chain that can demonstrate a direct benefit to WA grain growers, with the Grain Industry Association of WA providing research administrative support for the fund.

A call for expressions of interest was announced by COGGO last week, with submissions designed to enable applicants to outline their project to determine if it is eligible and likely to be competitive.

COGGO chairman Rhys Turton said project funding would range between $20,000 and $75,000 per annum, for a one or two-year project and would be allocated on a competitive basis to projects which offer clear benefits to WA grain growers.

"Whilst 2020 is proving extremely challenging for research project operations, COGGO is pleased to give confidence to the grains industry in announcing opportunities for funding of new local research and development projects starting next year for anything that can benefit the WA grains industry," Mr Turton said.

"COGGO is focused on funding catalytic or start up "proof of concept" research that can lead to further development using government, grower or commercial funding."

Topics funded for projects commencing in 2020 included development of non-GM frost-tolerant wheat for WA growers, AI for grain biosecurity, improving grains growth and yield using liquid potassium phosphate fertiliser and the impact of stubble management on small conical snail mortality.

EOI should be submitted by 5pm on July 17.

Applicants who have their submission accepted will then be invited to submit a project proposal, which will be due by 5pm on August 31.