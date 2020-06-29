Vendors to return to WA saleyards

THE Muchea Livestock Centre (MLC) is reopening to vendors from today, Monday, June 29.

The centre has been closed to vendors and the general public for the past few months due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings - with essential-only personnel allowed to attend the weekly livestock sales.

Some non-essential attendees were turned away at the gate, including vendors, in order to maintain the health standards and requirements.

WA Meat Industry Authority (WAMIA) chief executive officer Greg Lott sent out a message to MLC users on Monday advising of the change to "re-open to vendors", which would be the first stage in returning back to normal sales.

WAMIA has been careful to not rush in making changes to its policy after Eastern States' saleyards announced that vendors could begin attending again last week.

"At this stage there will be no access to the general public," Mr Lott said.

"We ask that all users continue to maintain good hygiene practises and continue to maintain social distancing when visiting."

Mr Lott said all agents, buyers and vendors would need to provide their name and telephone number when arriving on site, which could be done by either providing gate staff with a business card, or completing a form (which accompanied the message) and providing that to gate staff.

The Shire of Plantagenet, which runs the Mt Barker saleyards, is also expected to make the change for this week's sale after livestock agents had no objections to vendors selling cattle on the day being in attendance.

Vendors were also able to attend the Boyanup saleyards in line with the Eastern States policy announced last week.