Humorous Indian campaign promotes Australian wool

Prominent Indian comedian Vir Das has used his humour to spruik the benefits of Australian wool.

To complement the launch of a new campaign by Neeman - an eco-conscious company which is leading a culture of sustainability and comfort in footwear in India - Mr Das promoted wool as natural, comfortable, stylish and odour resistant.

The campaign, which was done in conjunction with The Woolmark Company - coincided with the launch of a new collection - 'A Pop Of Colour' - that contains men and women's sneakers, joggers and loafers in a colour palette ranging from bold tones like coral red to subtle hues like ivory cream.

Mr Das said he was excited to spread the positive message of Australian wool.

"I wish to digitally spread the message as far and wide as possible, especially regarding sustainability, which is something I feel passionate about," he said.

"Neeman's Pop Of Colour collection is so young, vibrant and easy going.

"The shoes have a great sensibility of style and comfort, blended together effortlessly thanks to the inclusion of Merino wool."



Neeman's founder Taran Chhabra said the collection allowed the brand to continue to be inspired by nature for both design and style.

"With Neeman's, we've created a ground-breaking collection of shoes by using the naturally versatile fibre, Australian Merino wool," Mr Chhabra said.

"We are focused on bringing truly comfortable footwear that looks good, feels good and is good for the planet."

Australian Wool Innovation India country manager Dilip Gianchandani said The Woolmark Company's relationship with Neeman's first began in 2018.

"We are extremely pleased that Merino wool has continued to remain a staple of Neeman's conscious footwear collection and highlights the eco-credentials of the fire," Mr Gianchandani said.

"We are very excited that through this association with Neeman's we are tapping into the footwear category in India and reaffirming Merino wool as versatile and a clever alternative to other fibres."



You can watch the humorous campaign below.

