Relish the coastal country life in style

SHOWCASING sublime, panoramic northerly views over Geographe Bay, Dunsborough and the Quindalup coastline all the way to Bunbury, this property will surely impress the most astute buyers.

Set in an exclusive enclave high on Quedjinup Ridge, this distinctive property is orientated to capture those stunning ocean and coastline views, which are arguably the best in this area.

Woodford Park is an impressive 1.3 hectare lifestyle property and garden lover's paradise with beautiful established gardens, lush lawns, fruit trees, a vegetable garden and ornamental trees and natives, which attract an array of birdlife.

It's the perfect escape from the hustle of busy city living and ideal for a farmer who is downsizing, yet still wants some land to enjoy.

The beautiful statement entry and meandering sealed driveway leads to the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home which has been custom designed with the luxury of residents and guests in mind.

All four bedrooms feature show-stopping views.

The generously-sized master bedroom has breathtaking views, an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.

The large second and third bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and the fourth bedroom could also be utilised as an office/guest room with beautiful views.

Spacious open-plan living and dining areas feature large windows that showcase the exceptional views and flood the interior with an abundance of natural light and the jarrah flooring complements the beautiful country scenery.

The modern kitchen is styled with white cabinetry and black tapware, granite benchtops, an Asco gas cooktop, two ovens (conventional and steam/conventional) and a dishwasher.

The jarrahdale wood fireplace and ducted air-conditioning to the living areas provide great comfort throughout the year.

Additional features include a lockable storeroom inside the house and ducted vacuming throughout.

Outside, the large entertaining deck and undercover verandahs have two electric extending awnings.

There is a 3.5 kilowatt solar system feeding into the grid, a smart meter to monitor power use and water is stored with two tanks of 130,000 litres and 155,000L.

A bore supplies water for reticulating the lawn and gardens.

For vehicle storage, there is a triple garage connected to the house and undercover parking for a boat or caravan.

Additional storage is provided with a nine metre x 7m Colorbond workshop with roller doors and a tractor shed with a roller door.

The property also has nbn connection.

This charming acreage retreat is seven kilometres from Dunsborough and the beautiful turquoise waters of Geographe Bay and 8km from the popular Smith's Beach at Yallingup for swimming, surfing or coastal walks.

Right on the doorstep are fabulous wineries and restaurants of the Margaret River region.

Price: Offers

Location: Quedjinup

Area: 1.3ha

