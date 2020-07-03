Major highway upgrades complete

UPGRADES on Great Northern Highway immediately north of Muchea are complete, with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack saying the $344.8 million project will improve safety and better connect the Wheatbelt by upgrading priority sections between Muchea and Wubin.

"This important project is part of the Australian government's strategy to better connect our regions, improve safety on our roads and make travel much more efficient for freight," Mr McCormack said.

"We are continuing to roll out major projects including this one under our $100 billion infrastructure investment pipeline, which is laying the foundations for economic recovery as our nation reaches the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic."

WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said the highway upgrade was essential for the State's ongoing economic development, creating local jobs and providing a safer route for heavy vehicles.

"With Muchea North and NorthLink WA projects complete, road users can enjoy improved, free flowing travel from Bayswater through to Chittering via Tonkin Highway and Great Northern Highway - some 55 kilometres," Ms Saffioti said.

Federal MP for Pearce Christian Porter said one of the most important benefits was reduced highway congestion.

"The Great Northern Highway plays an important strategic role in connecting the Perth metropolitan area with Australia's north-west and this project will make this process more efficient," Mr Porter said.

"Our region has always been a great place to live and work, but the unprecedented investment behind key infrastructure projects like NorthLink WA, coupled with upgrades such as these, has made our region even more accessible and ready for future growth."

The Muchea North section included the construction of 3km of dual carriageway and 10km of new wider single carriageway through to the Chittering Roadhouse.

"As for the final packages of work, the Great Northern Highway Muchea to Wubin upgrades at Walebing and Wubin are progressing well and are expected to be complete later this year," said Federal MP for Durack Melissa Price.

"The joint commitment includes funding to undertake planning, land acquisition and environmental assessment for the Bindoon Bypass, which are also well advanced."

The State and Federal governments have committed a further $275m to construct the Bindoon Bypass.

The completion of the upgrades between Muchea and Wubin together with the Bindoon Bypass, once built, will allow triple road train operations to travel south from the existing road train assembly area at Wubin to the new road train assembly area at Muchea, 218km further south, avoiding the inefficient double handling now required.