Rite Way takes over Morris Industries

AFTER a period of intense competitive bidding, Rite Way Mfg Co. Ltd. has signed an agreement to purchase Morris Industries and take over full ownership of the Canadian seeding, tillage and hay specialist.

Rite Way is a Canadian manufacturer of soil preparation, tillage and forage equipment predominantly sold into North America.

Rite Way's management team has more than 100 years of combined success in the agricultural sector with deep experience in manufacturing, operation, sales and marketing, engineering and finance.

Rite Way president and chief executive officer Heather Forbes will lead Morris Industries into the new era and is very optimistic about the opportunity Morris presents.

Ms Forbes has more than 25 years' experience in manufacturing and joins Morris to cement the company as a leading seeding, tillage and forage brand.

"Morris' greatest strength lies in its engineering and research and development capability and we have identified opportunities for improvement in manufacturing efficiencies," Ms Forbes said.

"Taking 100 per cent ownership will allow us to restructure our manufacturing approach in Western Canada to ensure we can transition our strength in engineering into great products in the field.

"We are confident we can guide Morris into a new era, continuing the strong Morris brand and building on its historical success in precision farming solutions."

Rite Way's investment in Morris Industries was with the proviso that McIntosh Distribution remains as the Australian national distributor.

"McIntosh Distribution's relationship with Morris has resulted in farmer-driven technology where the Australian grower has shaped the direction of our product development," Ms Forbes said.

"We remain confident this unique relationship will continue."

McIntosh Group chief executive officer David Capper believed it was an ideal outcome for all parties.

"Morris remains in the hands of a financially strong Canadian manufacturer and the streamlined ownership structure and core focus on manufacturing will deliver great outcomes for Morris," Mr Capper said.

"We are pleased with the developments and look forward to continuing our relationship with Ms Forbes and Morris."

Morris Industries continues to enjoy a successful 90-plus year history, with more than 30 years in Australia, providing innovative and market-leading products in the agricultural seeding, tillage and forage equipment market.