Govt launches buy local policy

THE State government announced it's revamped WA Buy Local 2020 policy to prioritise jobs in regional Western Australia late last week.

The move comes after a 2017 auditor general's report found WA's existing Buy Local policy, introduced in 2002, was not achieving the required employment and economic benefits for the State.

With the government spending $27 billion on goods, services and works annually, the revised plan has been designed to prioritise local businesses.

Changes to the policy include revised Regional Price Preferences to ensure regional business based in the locality which the service or work is being delivered are given a stronger weighting than those from other parts of WA.

Perth-based business preferences are capped at $250,000 and are only entitled to claim a preference if they commit to sourcing content from the regional location in which the work is being carried out.

Other changes under the WA Buy Local 2020 policy includes local contractors being provided with training to understand the policy and how to apply for contracts as well as look-ahead lists of upcoming tenders to give them more time to bid.

The revised policy also increases contract thresholds for regional offices of State government agencies and will include a second round of regular communication forums to increase its engagement with regional stakeholders.

However WA Liberal leader Liza Harvey said the WA Labor Party policy was "papering over the substantial cracks of their mismanagement".

"This revamp is a clear acknowledgement that the McGowan Labor government has failed to look after local businesses, including giving billions of dollars of Metronet contracts to foreign companies," Ms Harvey said.

"In their WA Jobs Act legislation it defined local content as 'Western Australia, another State, a Territory or New Zealand'.

"This mismanagement and neglect of regional WA and local businesses would be laughable if it weren't so important.

"What regional businesses need during this COVID-19 crisis is for Premier McGowan to announce a clear plan for economic recovery and local jobs."

WA Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the Buy Local 2020 policy would boost regional economies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and create jobs in the regions.

"The policy will help regional businesses to become more competitive by providing SMEs with look-ahead lists on project opportunities," Ms MacTiernan said.