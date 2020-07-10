Ag courses are part of recovery plan

AGRICULTURAL courses and skill sets are among those being subsidised and offered for free as part of the State government's $57 million recovery package for the Western Australian TAFE and training sector.

Muresk Institute, South Regional TAFE and North Regional TAFE all offer the free Work in Agriculture skill set that can be used as a credit towards a full qualification and provide the opportunity for students to upskill.

Developed in consultation with industry, the Work in Agriculture Skill Set covers essential farming skills including health and safety, chemical handling, modern tractor and machinery operation and weed control.

To be eligible for the free skill set applicants must be aged between 15-24 years at the time of enrolment.

The $25m package for free TAFE short courses was announced by the State government last week and was designed to help rebuild and reshape the WA economy and workforce in response to COVID-19.

Available to about 13,500 Western Australians, the initial list of 15 short courses also includes the areas of hospitality, logistics, cyber security, civil construction and small business.

In an expansion of the Lower Fees, Local Skills initiative rolled out before COVID-19, TAFE fees for a further 39 high priority courses have been slashed by as much as 72 per cent.

With $32m dedicated to major reductions in TAFE fees as part of the WA Recovery Plan, fees for two vocational education and training courses in agriculture - Certificate III in Agricultural Mechanical Technology and Certificate III in Agriculture have been cut in half.

TAFE certificates in Rural Operations, Horticulture and Conservation and Land Management were also being offered at half price.

Premier Mark McGowan said the training-led plan would prepare Western Australians to get back into jobs to meet the economy's immediate workforce needs following the impacts of the pandemic.