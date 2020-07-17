Snapshots provide market overview

THE continued investment and trade opportunities in Western Australia's critical primary and food value add industries has been showcased and supported by the release of seven Western Australian Industry Snapshots.

The Industry Snapshots provide an overview of market information, advantages and opportunities in horticulture, dairy, edible oils, beverage, aquaculture, wild capture seafood and processed foods industries, adding to existing profiles on arable crops and the meat industry.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) agribusiness, food and trade executive director Liam O'Connell said the snapshots illustrated the comparable long-term benefits of investing in WA's primary industries.

"They present the State as a reliable and trusted producer of premium quality, healthy and safe food and beverages," Mr O'Connell said.

"The snapshots also highlight WA's proximity to growing Asian markets, safe, environmentally sound, sophisticated production and processing systems, along with a stable government environment."

WA's primary industries and processed food and beverage sector is the State's second largest internationally traded sector with exports worth $8.5 billion in 2018-19, but there is opportunity for responsible expansion with further investment.

Mr O'Connell said WA was among the world's leaders in successful, sustainable and safe primary production, backed by established and evolving supply chains and modern infrastructure.

"WA is renowned as having one of the best, most sustainably managed fisheries in the world, supported by international certifications," he said.

"The Western Australian Industry Snapshots harness the facts, figures and industry insights required to capture the interest of potential investors and other stakeholders.

"As the world adapts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, WA's transparent and traceable primary industries will play an essential role in the WA economy and a dynamic global market place."