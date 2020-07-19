History conveyed with modern touch

Deepdale Farm, Toodyay



Price: $20m

8 bedrooms,

9 bathrooms

1558.44ha

Rich history

Grand homestead, guesthouse, party barn, museum, tennis court and gym

RECOGNISED as one of the first established farms in the Toodyay region, Deepdale Farm is a classic blend of outstanding historical credentials, which has been in continual operation since the 1830s, with exceptional architectural, interior and exterior design.

Behind the rich past, the main homestead is a successful and luxurious fusion of tradition and modern.

The homestead has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, three living areas and an open-plan kitchen and dining area.

Many traditional features have been retained including original rendered walls, traditional fireplaces and pressed tin ceilings, which exude sophisticated country character.

The renovation and extension, overseen by award-winning architects, have resulted in stunning details that seamlessly blend the old with the new, including the beautifully reconditioned and stained floorboards, Italian marble bathrooms and custom-designed trundle bunks.

The modern conveniences have not been forgotten with a state-of-the-art kitchen featuring integrated appliances, Cebus system and reverse-cycle air-conditioning.

The outdoor areas are a triumph of understated elegance.

The newly installed pool area has boutique luxury resort ambience.

Views from the deck stretch across to the main homestead and surrounding countryside.

There is a tennis court and pavilion and a gym.

This remarkable property benefits from a other buildings and facilities, including a four-bedroom guesthouse, a party barn, workshop, hangar, helipads, olive grove and manager's residence.

The self-contained guesthouse provides the perfect luxury accommodation for visitors with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The party barn is the ultimate entertaining area, including a restored barn with surround sound speakers, bar area, scullery, integrated pizza oven and separate male and female toilets.

Deepdale Farm's heritage is showcased in the property's museum through images and also local historical artefacts providing a journey through the ages.

The shearing shed is another nod to the history, as it was from New South Wales and reassembled piece by piece on the iconic Toodyay site.

This property is for sale through Sotheby's International Realty WA.