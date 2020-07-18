Beautiful country offers versatility

PINDARI is a scenic property on Coalfields Road, 33 kilometres north east of Bunbury and 27km west of Collie.

Bitumen road frontage provides year-round access and a graded track runs right through the property for easy monitoring of stock.

Pindari is used purely as a grazing property, however it would make an excellent lifestyle farm with a picturesque outlook.

The landscape is undulating and well-drained with loamy sands and clays running up to gravel on the higher country.

Areas of natural timber of jarrah and redgum and remnant vegetation provide shelter for livestock.

Rainfall for the area is a reliable 850-900 millimetres per annum, which fills the dams and natural water courses on the property.

There are plenty of sites to install a key dam to support other enterprises if required.

Infrastructure includes an iron clad general purpose storage shed for hay and machinery, a camp shed with a patio and an older storage shed.

Pindari is an excellent grazing property with potential for many other enterprises including fruit trees, poultry, eco-tourism and hospitality, forestry, aquatic hatchery and many other opportunities.

Price: Offers closing Friday, September 11, 2020 unless sold prior

Location: Roelands

Area: 303.46ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts