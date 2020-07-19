Stunning home for ideal country life

THIS magnificent modern homestead on about 8.09 hectares of beautiful land offers multiple uses and stunning views of the ranges.

There has never been a better time to escape the suburban crush and live a healthy country lifestyle.

The location of this property means easy access to Bunbury, Brunswick and Harvey which provides a fantastic opportunity to have the perfect work/play balance.

Sensational jarrah floorboards flow throughout the home, which has four large bedrooms, an office and activity room.

There is an expansive open-plan living area, encompassing a family room, dining room and the outstanding kitchen.

The reverse-cycle ducted air-conditioning, coupled with a Saxon wood fire provides comfort all year.

The home is also fitted with 14 solar panels, a 3.6 kilowatt inverter, a solar hot water system and high quality insulation, which makes it very energy efficient.

Another outstanding feature is the enormous outdoor living room with sliding screen doors.

With a built-in kitchenette, this is the ideal entertainment zone.

There is a 25 megalitre water licence accessed through a hydrant that offers a great supply of water to the property.

The steel post fencing is in excellent condition, as are the cattle yards and the two sheds, measuring 74.5 and 48 square metres, offer impressive storage.

Price: Online auction via Openn Negotiation on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Location: Wokalup

Area: 8.09ha

Agent: Nutrien Real Estate Bunbury

Contact: Steve Lloyd-Smith 0409 109 674

Daniel Lloyd-Smith 0400 291 226