Big wraps for new Case IH large baler

CASE IH's new LB4 Series large square balers are tipped to be the company's most popular models.

The opinions come from Boekeman Machinery Northam salesman Sam Moss and field service technician (hay and sprayers) Chris Eaton.

Both are high in praise of the latest improvements and while there is limited availability for this hay season, Mr Moss said orders already were being taken for 2021.

"It just does the job for you with no fuss," Mr Moss said.

"It has a simple mechanical system and you can punch out about 600 kilogram large square bales all day long with minimal dramas."

According to Mr Eaton, the balers also have increased capacity with little bale variation.

"I think they will become very popular balers," Mr Eaton said.

One of the most anticipated new features is a new knotting concept that dramatically improves the process.

Case IH has introduced the new-generation TwinePro knotter on all LB4 balers, including the LB434XL for the Australian and New Zealand market.

This new knotting concept greatly improves the process, combining for the first time the advantages of the double knot system with the benefit of a loop knot.

A Case IH AFS Pro 700 display monitor, with a larger screen, provides on-the-go diagnostics and fault-finding.

"It means there is a reduction in twine offcuts left on the bales and in the field, minimising wastage and removing the risk of stock eating them or contaminating wool," Mr Moss said.

According to Case IH, the TwinePro knot provides up to 30 per cent more strength to the tied twine for more efficient baling and productivity, allowing greater bale densities with the same twine.

"There's also significantly lower risk of twine breakage so productivity is enhanced," Mr Eaton said.

Other changes include a stronger pick-up system and re-designed rotor cutter tynes to improve cutting performance in high volume conditions.

For the new RB5 Series round balers, there is now the option for the addition of a fully-integrated moisture sensor, the first time this has been offered for Case IH round balers.

According to Case IH product manager Tim Slater, the operator can use the moisture information - as they're operating the baler - to make an informed decision on the potential quality of the crop and storage options.

"By using a baler-mounted moisture sensor, the operator has real-time information on the moisture of the crop being baled," Mr Slater said.

"There's no need to stop baling to probe the bales, as would previously be done with a hand-held moisture sensor."

Another significant improvement with Case IH large square and round balers, is the addition of an AFS Pro 700 display monitor, with a larger screen giving the operator a clearer view of the baler functions.

"With many of the features controlled from the monitor, like bale core size and bale and core density, along with information on the size and shape of the bales, the increase in display size will be welcomed by many operators," Mr Slater said.

As with the large square balers, there's also a range of pick-up refinements introduced to the round balers as well.

The pick-up end flare shape has been revised to improve edge feeding, and a larger diameter wind guard roller and the ability to adjust to a lower position for improved feeding in all crop conditions has also been introduced, with the new design resisting stalling and ploughing of the windrow when compared to narrower diameter rollers.

According to Mr Moss the LB434 XL can be ordered with a packer-feeder or a chopper with options of a moisture meter, cameras kit and scales on the tailgate, all of which can be connected to the AFS Pro 700 screen for instant read-out.

In 2021, a new high density model, LB436 HD 4x3 square baler will be available in Australia.