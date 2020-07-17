AGIC goes virtual

Pat O'Shannassy, Grain Trade Australia chief executive, says this year's Australian Grains Industry Conference's theme will be Resilience and Reinvention.

ADAPTING to the COVID-19 imposed restrictions, the organisers behind the Australian Grains Industry Conference (AGIC) have decided to go digital this year.

AGIC, the nation's premier grains industry event, will be held on July 30.

"With travel restrictions in place across the country and globe, this year, instead of coming to us for AGIC, we're coming directly to you," said Pat O'Shannassy, chief executive of Grain Trade Australia (GTA), one of the organisers of the event.

"Like others, we carefully considered whether we should be cancelling or postponing but, ultimately we decided that the way AGIC brings together our industry and its people was just too important to miss right now."

It will feature international speakers such as Seth Meyer, associate director at the Missouri Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute and Jean-Francois Lepy, director with French business Division Negoce Soufflet.

AGIC is hosted by Grain Trade Australia (GTA), Pulse Australia and the Australian Oilseeds Federation (AOF).

Mr O'Shannassy said the theme for this year's event would be Resilience and Reinvention.

The program will uncover what businesses around the world are doing in response to current challenges from COVID-19, climate change, drought, new advances in technology, sustainability and trade relations.

Mr O'Shannassy said organisers had tried to allow participants the chance to explore real life opportunities at the conference, with those attending presented with easy to operate software to get around the AGIC platform.

Regular features of the conference such as the exhibitors hall, even the end of day drinks, will all be available virtually.

Registrations are now open for the conference at https://www.ausgrainsconf.com/

