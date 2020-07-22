European wasp numbers drop

THERE has been progress towards achieving localised eradication of European wasps after the surveillance season wrapped up with a significant decline in nest detections and distribution

The result was achieved by an extensive surveillance campaign in the Perth Hills by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).

European wasps are one of the world's worst social pests, which pose a threat to agriculture, the environment, human and pet health and Western Australian's enviable outdoor lifestyle and tourism.

The campaign was aided by trapping and reporting by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA), local government authorities and the community.

DPIRD senior technical officer Marc Widmer said tremendous progress made in 2018-19 set 2019-20 up well to achieve the outstanding result.

"After a record-breaking season the previous year, European wasp detections in WA were down 29 per cent in 2019-20 to 118, with most in the Perth metropolitan area and the only regional detections at Hyden and Geraldton," Mr Widmer said.

"The department invested additional time and resources into the surveillance program to scour 140,000 hectares for wasps.

"This included 28,100 hectares of rugged terrain in the Perth Hills and surrounds, where there had been significant detections the previous year."

The number of European wasp nests in the Perth Hills declined significantly in 2019-20, with detections in the Shire of Mundaring down by 25 to zero, while seven were found in the City of Kalamunda - down 24 on the previous season.

On the coastal plain, 48 nests were detected in the City of Gosnells - 17 in the challenging bushland of suburbs Orange Grove and Martin - eight in the City of Canning, 31 in City of Cockburn and eight in City of Swan.

Mr Widmer said surveillance confirmed the eradication of a significant infestation near the Perth Stadium, backed by intensive trapping and no public reports.

"Last season, we received several reports of wasps stripping meat from a discarded crab carcase and another from a patron fighting wasps for his pizza that led to eight nest detections in the area," he said.

"With recreational activities returning to Perth Stadium, the local governments of Victoria Park, Vincent, Perth and South Perth are helping us to urge the community to remain on alert for the pest, in case it returns."

An extensive trapping program was crucial to the success of the European wasp surveillance program, with 4200 DPIRD and community traps installed across 21 Local Government Areas (LGA) in 2019-20 - up 400 on the previous season.

Mr Widmer said collaboration between government departments, LGAs and the community was essential to aid early detection and stop the spread of European wasps.