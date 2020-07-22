Export support for WA ag businesses

REGIONAL agrifood and beverage businesses targeting export markets can apply for International Competitiveness Co-investment Fund grants of between $50,000 and $100,000.

Launched by the State government last week, the grants will help businesses pursue premium markets in Asia.

Recipients will be able to invest in a range of areas that stimulate business growth, like improving scale, diversifying markets, product quality, competitiveness and supply chains, or that develop innovative ways to engage with Asian markets, customers or consumers on virtual or online platforms.

Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the program would help businesses to adopt new business models, supply chain scenarios, digital tools and marketing strategies that connect with export customers and form strong trade relationships.

"The program has evolved out of the former Asian Market Success program, which has already distributed more than $3.15 million to 27 regional agrifood businesses - providing a leg up to capture opportunities in nearby markets," Ms MacTiernan said.

"By working together throughout the supply chain, WA businesses can continue to retain and build market share in key high value export markets, which will promote business and economic growth, employment and strong, resilient regional communities."

p More information: agric.wa.gov.au/ICCF - applications close at 11pm, Wednesday, August 12.