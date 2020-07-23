Kubota showcases new 'spring' products

KUBOTA Australia is pitching new products at lifestyle operators and hobby farmers with its latest spring catalogue.

With Kubota's Land Pride product range now firmly established in Australia, the company's latest offer includes a free Land Pride Quick Hitch when any two Land Pride ag implements are purchased with any Kubota BX, B, L or MX series tractor.

Kubota Australia product manager (Land Pride) John Moloney said this deal would help customers using Land Pride implements handle them more efficiently.

"Our Land Pride Quick Hitch is a unique product which allows our customers to attach and remove different Land Pride implements easily and safely," Mr Moloney said.

"Attachment and removal of three-point hitch-mounted implements typically involves individually connecting each of the three connection points of the tractors rear linkage.

"With the Land Pride Quick Hitch, the three points are coupled together with a simple hook system with automatic locking latches.

"This means many implements can be attached without leaving the tractor seat.

"The more Land Pride implements a user has the greater value the Quick Hitch provides as they can easily swap between implements for each new task."

Each Kubota tractor model has a list of performance-matched Land Pride implements for customers to choose from ensuring the perfect fit.

Development of this list has been through collaboration between Kubota and Land Pride engineering teams, dating back as far as 2007 when the two companies began working together.

Since the acquisition of Land Pride by Kubota in 2016, and Kubota Australia handling distribution in Australia from 2018, the Land Pride product range is now well-established across the Kubota Australia dealer network.

Kubota Australia has also released new 'Set for Spring' tractor and implement packages.

These include Land Pride implement packages optimised for a range of tasks such as vegetation management and earth working.

While three different packages are set out in the catalogue, Kubota customers can choose any tractor and implement combination to receive savings.

The latest RTV-XG850 Sidekick and Krone mowers, rakes and balers also are featured, along with the Great Plains seeding and tillage range.

Construction equipment customers can also take advantage of 'Add & Save' offers on attachments.

Purchasers of new loaders from the Kubota SSV or SVL range qualify for $500 off their first Kubota construction equipment attachment and $750 off a second.

"The Kubota product range is stronger than ever," Mr Moloney said.

"We've got a more diverse range of equipment than ever before helping our customers complete their spring tasks efficiently and reliably."