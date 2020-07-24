Ag is key to Australia's economic recovery

AGRICULTURE is Australia's fastest growing sector - contributing around $63 billion per annum to the national economy.

The Northern Territory has diverse and well-established agriculture, forestry and fisheries sectors, with plant-based industries alone worth more than $350 million (2019) and above 135,000 tonnes of produce grown annually.

The NT is a recognised producer and supplier of high quality mangoes, melons and Asian vegetables to domestic and international markets.

With abundant land, suitable water and soil resources and significant opportunity for development and growth, the NT is the land of opportunity.





Darwin is Australia's closest capital city to Asia providing a strategic connection with key trading markets via well-established supply chains by road, rail, air and sea.

The release of these highly prospective large scale agricultural land developments will see northern Australia capitalise on the increasing demand for quality Australian produce, ensure sustainable continuity of food supply for national and export markets and enhance the profitability and economic resilience of the region.

Experienced developers are invited to register their interest at ntlandcorp.com.au/

expressions-of-interest/ to receive upcoming agricultural land release information, briefing dates and when EOIs will open.