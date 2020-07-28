AFGRI relocates to new Albany branch

AFGRI Equipment has relocated its branch to new premises.

Located at 10 Locke Street, Albany, the new premises reflects AFGRI's continued focus on promoting the farm mechanisation industry.

According to AFGRI Albany branch manager Max Kerkmans, the company's ambitious plans to grow its business is aligned with creating job opportunities within the communities they serve.

"The sheer size of the new premises allows us to achieve more and continue to provide a high level of service to our customers," Mr Kerkmans said.

"We now have 1000 square metres of workshop space, which is about five times the size of what we had at our Chester Pass Road branch," he said.

AFGRI Equipment customer sales representative Matt Holmberg at the front of the new expansive showroom.

"And our parts store, at 600 square metres, is roughly 10 times larger than our previous store.

"We also have a fantastic new showroom to display our range of residential and lifestyle equipment, toys, clothing, merchandise and other accessories.

"We've always had a good quality team in the workshop and in parts, and the new branch means we now have the latest facilities to be able to support our staff in making sure they can continue to service our customer's machines."

Despite also having a larger yard than the last premises, having the extra space in the workshop means the majority of work can now be completed indoors in a sheltered, clean environment away from the elements.

AFGRI commercial director Wessel Oosthuizen said the new branch was a testament to the new standard clients can expect.

"It provides an excellent platform to continue our growth in the Albany region," Mr Oosthuizen said.

"The new facilities represent a great improvement on the previous premises, and shows our continued investment in local communities."

The parts team aftermarket manager Rob Kearsley (left), parts interpreter Shane Manser and parts trainee Katelyn Russ.

Mr Kerkmans said the new premises already had sparked feedback from customers.

"We have received a fair few comments from customers, congratulating us on the new showroom and facilities and they look forward to continuing to do business with us," he said.

"Our team is really excited to be in this new top-class facility and continuing to do their part to ensure customers' needs are not only met, but exceeded."