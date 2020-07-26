AFGRI stays 'connected' with customers

AFGRI Equipment says the benefits of its John Deere Connected Support program is bearing fruit.

Exclusive to John Deere customers, the program means distance is no longer a barrier.

If the unexpected happens in the field, connected support means customers can rely on timely support from their local AFGRI Equipment dealership.

Connected support works on the basis that networked machines can share a range of information that allows for uptime to be maximised.

With customer consent provided, three beneficial features of connected support include 'Service ADVISOR Remote', 'Expert Alerts' and 'Remote Display Access' which allows a local dealer to support operators and machines in the field.

Service ADVISOR Remote means your local dealer can remotely analyse Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTC) in real time to isolate potential issues with the connected machine.

DTC have various alert values based on the severity and potential hazard to a machine allowing a local dealer to assess the recommended fix and work with the customer to resolve the issue.

AFGRI Equipment Esperance service manager Leigh Swann ... maximising uptime through predictive diagnostics.

If required, once the potential cause of the fault has been identified, the service technician with the right parts and tools can be sent out to complete the repair.

Also, with remote programming, certain technical problems can now be solved remotely via a machine's JDLink telematics connection, without the need for a technician callout.

Another feature is remote machine recording where specific machines can be analysed over time while the machine is in operation, assisting with diagnosing intermittent issues.

This can also act as a potential benchmarking and management tool to compare other machines in the field and which are performing to the expected level required, with the information-sharing potentially boosting efficiency and productivity for the customer.

Expert alerts act as an early warning system to assist in identifying and diagnosing a machine, in some situations before it is symptomatic.

This allows the operator to continue with operation until a convenient time to fix the issue, minimising the cost of repair.

The dealer is notified of potential issues and will work with the customer to ensure the machine is operational for the maximum period with minimal impact on operation.

For example, if an update is required but is not essential to operation, the dealer can work with the farmer to choose the best time to update the machine outside of the day's work.

Expert alerts work by utilising advanced algorithms to analyse telematics data to identify potential component failures in the machines.

AFGRI Equipment service technicians Jayden Pollard (left) and Ryan Pessotto ... focused on minimising downtime for customers.

This allows the technician or service manager to notify the customer prior to machine failure and schedule a service when most convenient before a failure occurs.

With customer consent, a dealer can connect virtually in-cab from any laptop, tablet or smartphone via use of Remote Display Access and JDLink.

This allows the dealer to provide recommendations to help maximise productivity such as machine troubleshooting and set-up/ optimisation.

This quicker in-field support reduces the need for a callout unless required.