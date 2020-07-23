No appeal in live-ex court case a 'win for common sense': Cattle Council

PEAK grassfed cattle producer organisation Cattle Council of Australia says the Commonwealth's decision not to appeal a Federal Court ruling against the 2011 live export ban is a win for common sense.

In 2011 the Gillard Government suspended live exports of cattle to Indonesia, which CCA says was a snap decision without consulting producers or overseas markets.

Cattle Council chief executive officer Travis Tobin said by not appealing the ruling, the Government has sent a very clear message.

"This sort of thing should never happen in Australia," Mr Tobin said.

"It is a bittersweet victory. Producers and communities should have never been put through this ordeal in the first place.

"The 2011 decision caused long-term pain for producers and their families across Northern Australia, and its impacts trickled right through our industry.

"The decision not to appeal will also help us build confidence with our trading partners.

"It sends a message that our Government cannot block trade without good cause.

"Nine years after the event we are still repairing our relationship with Indonesia.

"Australia needs to maintain its reputation as a reliable supplier of food around the world and this will make a difference.

"The decision helps end an ugly chapter for our industry and will let us go forward with confidence."

Decision sends a clear message: NFF

The National Farmers Federation also issued a statement, saying the decision not to appeal brings to a close a dark chapter in Australia's history.



NFF President Fiona Simson said:"By declining to appeal Justice Rares' decision, the Government has made unequivocal its appreciation of the pain and injustice that was inflicted on Northern Australia by the Government of the day and it's wish to see justice done.



"It sends a clear message, that such reckless and ultimately, illegal actions by any Government, can never be allowed to happen again.



"Importantly, Prime Minister Morrison has cleared the way for the awarding of the 'significant compensation' to the Brett Family and other applicants, Justice Rares found they were entitled to."



The class action supported by the Australian Farmers' Fighting Fund spanned nine years and took a significant emotional and financial toll on all involved, according to NFF.



"It is landmark win for the Australian Farmers' Fighting Fund, which was established in 1985, to fight cases just like this - that threaten the prosperity of agriculture and regional Australia," Ms Simson said.



