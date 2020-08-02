Grand residence of country elegance

19 Saint Alouarn Place, Margaret River

Priced a $4m

Grand country-style homestead

Seven bedrooms, five bathrooms

1.48ha of beautiful grounds

Beautiful use of timber and stone throughout



THIS is the country homestead that dreams are made of.

Sprawled and elevated over 1.48 hectares in the beautiful Margaret River region, this property has panoramic views of the Leeuwin Naturaliste Ridge National Park and is a short stroll to the Margaret River meandering its way to the Indian Ocean.

The visual aspect of the property is described by the seller as a "timeless home in traditional forms working seamlessly between internal spaces and the recreational great outdoors, providing the ultimate experience and what the region is famous for".

Influenced by the owner's extensive travels and cultures they have encountered and designed by renowned architect Theo Mathews, exquisite use of rustic timber beams, cathedral ceilings, hardwood timber floors and stone retaining walls provide a sense of timeless elegance.

The entire home is bathed in natural light due to its northern orientation and innovative floorplan, with large glass panels to showcase the magnificent kept grounds, intimate courtyards and the glorious views.

The generous country-style kitchen features solid timber benchtops and high-end appliances.

The house comprises five bedrooms, all with ensuites or connecting bathrooms and multiple living rooms.

The whole top level of the residence is dedicated to the grand master suite, with an expansive bedroom, stunning bathroom, private library and office.

Additional accommodation is provided with The Barn, offering a further two bedrooms and theatre room.

The grounds embrace the Australian landscape and climate, with cool shady peppermint trees to take away the summer heat, intimate courtyards and alfresco areas for the largest of gatherings and to top it off a cricket oval.

Intentionally positioned a distance away from the home, the heated 18 metre swimming pool draws inspiration from European design, allowing you to pick up a book, walk to the pool and immerse yourself in relaxation.

This property is for sale through Acton - South West and Margaret River.