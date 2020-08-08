Hard Noodle tick for wheat varieties

TWO wheat varieties from InterGrain - RockStar and Vixen - this week added another credential to their pedigrees with receipt of an additional classification, AHN (Australian Hard Noodle).

The varieties have a dual classification of AH and AHN, which may attract price premiums over APW of up to $10 a tonne.

InterGrain wheat breeder Dan Mullan said wheat varieties with AH or APW classifications could be awarded an additional specialty noodle class by exhibiting complementary colour and noodle eating quality.

"This identifies them as preferred varieties in udon noodle blends and an added bonus is likely increased premiums if they meet APWN grade requirements at delivery," Dr Mullan said.

"RockStar and Vixen can offer growers a welcome income bonus at the business end of the season after earlier offering diversity and flexibility in planting regimes and flowering."

The potential financial windfall was welcomed by Grant Robinson, who this season is bulking up 25 hectares of RockStar, sown on jam soil at 45 kilograms per hectare following a three-year pasture.

Grant and Bernadette Robinson and son Aaron farm's Woondillon, at Babakin in the Bruce Rock shire, 250 kilometres east of Perth, crop 2500 hectares on medium to heavy soil types.

"Our long-term average protein is about 10.5 per cent, so with RockStar able to be upgraded to AHN, delivered as APWN at select receival points, we may enjoy a premium over APW varieties," Mr Robinson said.

"While the 9.5 to 11.5pc protein parameters suit an average season, higher protein and making AH in drier finishes on our heavier country typically provides good premiums, the new dual classification shapes as a bonus in average protein years."

Corrigin CBH began receiving APWN in 2018-19 harvest and all of the Robinson's delivered Mace went into that segregation.

The AHN/APWN classification is unique to WA and is the only Australian classification region with an APWN receival grade.

Dr Mullan said both varieties have similar genetics, hence both show very stable yields across diverse seasons.

"Vixen is significantly earlier maturing but maintains a high yield potential, uncharacteristic of wheats in that maturity class, while RockStar is a mid to long maturing variety that can still yield exceptionally well following delayed germination," he said.

With a long history of WA meeting Japanese end market requirements, APWN had recently become increasingly valued, hence was now a very strong breeding focus for InterGrain.

"Delivering high value wheats into premium-paying established markets is the sharp end of grain growing, hence our recent variety releases reflect this focus," Dr Mullan said.