Curnick to boost Elders livestock team

THE Elders WA livestock team has a new member with Mike Curnick last week starting in the role as commercial sheep manager - zone west.

Mr Curnick is no stranger to Western Australia's sheep industry and takes a wealth of knowledge into the role, having previously worked for a live exporting company and as livestock agent.

Elders State livestock and wool manager Dean Hubbard said Mr Curnick was well-known to many of the WA Elders livestock team and Elders was very happy he has joined their team.

"We believe he will be a strong addition to our livestock support team," Mr Hubbard said.

"He brings to us a wealth of knowledge and experience, from both an agency perspective and the live export industry.

"Mike has strong client relationships throughout WA, on which he can build."

Mr Curnick joins the Elders team from Emanuels WA where he has spent the past 11 years managing and overseeing the company's live export sheep operation.

Prior to working at Emanuels Mr Curnick ran a very successful livestock agency business from Wickepin for 15 years.

Mr Curnick said he was excited to be overseeing the commercial side of the Elders sheep business and assisting the company's agents and territory sales managers where needed.

"I am looking forward to being a conduit between our network and buyers which includes the processors, exporters and the Eastern States - and also helping to mentor and assist the younger members of the Elders WA livestock team," Mr Curnick said.

"There are already a lot of good systems in place and I am keen to add to the work already done by Dean in the past.

"I am confident that I can bring something extra to the business, having worked on both the agency side and as a buyer in the past.

"It will also be good getting back out into the bush and on-farm and talking and dealing with producers, it is something that I missed whilst working with Emanuels."