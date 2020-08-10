Goldacres buys WA dealership

AgServe Goomalling dealer principal Greg Baird (right) and his happy staff posed for Torque last week ahead of this week's major announcement that Goldacres will buy the dealership.

VICTORIAN-based spraying manufacturer Goldacres has taken an unprecedented step in its more than 40-year history by acquiring a machinery dealership.

This week it announced it had bought AgServe Goomalling on a walk-in, walk-out basis and re-branded the business Goldacres Spray Centre Goomalling.

It brings to a close a two generational history of the first business in Goomalling to establish premises over the railway line on the Goomalling-Merredin Road in 1963, trading as Goomalling Tractor Service under the management of Robin Baird.

According to Goldacres general manager Roger Richards, the takeover coincides with a 21-year relationship with the dealership, which under its dealer principal Greg Baird, has seen Goldacres establish a sizeable market share throughout the central Wheatbelt.

"Greg's commitment and loyalty to his customers and the Goldacres brand has been admirable with his influence playing a major role in the design and development of our sprayers," Roger said.

"Throughout Greg's 21 years selling Goldacres sprayers he has developed an outstanding customer base in Goomalling and the surrounding area and when Greg mentioned he would like to start stepping back from the business, we made the decision to support him by taking over Agserve Goomalling as a going concern, with no interruption to the daily service.

"We will be joint tenants with Central Ag Pty Ltd, the merchandise business now owned by Scott Thomson and Greg will be working with us in a dedicated sales role."

Roger said the dealership would also serve as the service and parts supply hub for WA.

According to Greg, it's a bitter-sweet moment for him after joining his father Robin in 1978.

"I've got mixed feelings passing the business on but it really was time for me to go and ease up a bit," he said.

"But I'll still be enjoying a role in customer relations as well as wholesale and retail sales for the foreseeable future so that will be good.

"I am extremely excited that the Richards family, who own Goldacres, are taking an invested interest into growing their sprayer business that has exceeded my first expectations.

"Goldacres and I have had a tremendous relationship over the 20-year journey and it's been very satisfying to see how quickly their business has grown.

"The highly successful Australian-engineered and manufactured products that the Richards family are producing demonstrates their willingness to listen to Australian farmers and specifically the unique requirements needed for today's sprayers.

"I am sure they have significant plans in place to grow the business exponentially, which will be a massive advantage to our town, our community and Goldacres' customers.

"I would also like to thank my customers with whom I have developed really great relationships with over the years and who have supported my business."

Greg also has been actively involved in the farm mechanisation industry as an executive member of the Farm Machinery & Industry Association.