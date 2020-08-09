Idyllic property offers lifestyle options

Price: EOI

Location: Peerabeelup

Area: 40.95ha

Agent: Ray White Nannup

Contact: Mike Tucker 0402 884 744

DONNELLY Lakes Chalets is a stunning 40.95 hectare property in the picturesque State forest between Nannup and Pemberton.

Sprawling lawns and mature trees provide an oasis for native wildlife and also plenty of space for the resident ducks and geese.

Among the gardens is a large three-bedroom, two-bathroom country home with character and style.

With large windows to take in the surroundings, this home is a true oasis within the forest.

Exposed blackbutt, featured throughout the home, was felled on the property and is one of the many features that reflects the property's history and heritage.

The large kitchen has a butler's pantry, modern appliances and plenty of bench space.

The renovated, spacious master bedroom includes a new ensuite and walk-in wardrobes.

A charming staircase leads to a second storey with an open-plan guest retreat.

The owners run a successful chalet business with five well-appointed cottages that have stunning features and rural views.

The business enjoys plenty of repeat guests who love the space and also the extras this property offers, including fishing, canoeing, archery, beach volleyball, kids play equipment and also the natural walkways and paths to explore along the riverbed or into the surrounding forest.

Lower lakes are fed from this source which overflows during the winter months and is kept refreshed by springs at the head of the lake, which keeps the levels high all-year.

With an abundance of water, including 1.2km of Donnelly River frontage which serves as a boundary, this property would make the ideal location for oaks for truffles, avocados or other agricultural pursuits.

It has everything you could need on the property, including a large machinery shed, workshops, guest laundry and linen room and more.