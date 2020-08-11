Smoothy offloads Pilbara pastoral lease

PILBARA businessman Brent Smoothy has sold the sublease of Sylvania station, his business base near Newman, to mustering pilot Weldon Percy.

Mr Percy owns and operates Fortescue Helicopters, Newman.

The deal is supposedly worth about $6 million, comprising almost 200,000 hectares and 4000 cattle.

Mr Smoothy has subleased the property from BHP since 2008.

He has used it as a base for his cattle, transport and earthmoving businesses and last year built a new house there with his partner Rachel Burn and two children.

It has been reported that he has offloaded the station to focus on bigger projects.

This deal comes after Australian Securities Exchange-listed Kalium Lakes Ltd (KLL), of which Mr Smoothy is a co-founder and the second largest shareholder and biggest private shareholder, announced in February it needed to raise an extra $61m to get its Beyondie Sulphate of Potash (SoP) fertiliser project into production.

In May Mr Smoothy was added to the KLL board as a non-executive director.

KLL board members and senior management committed to take up about $5.8m of the capital raising.

Australian Securities Exchange documents show Mr Smoothy paid $1m for 6,666,667 shares at $0.15 each in June.

In July KLL issued 13,931,488 shares valued at $2.089m to entities associated with Mr Smoothy in lieu of cash payment of outstanding invoices owing for contracted works on the Beyondie Project.

Currently he controls 81,843,079 shares and 7,300,000 performance rights - about 16pc of KLL's issued stock.

The Beyondie project is said to be worth about $320m and is expected to start producing premium SoP fertiliser in the third quarter next year.

At this stage, KLL, which for five years led the race to be first Australian SoP fertiliser producer and exporter, now looks likely to be the second into commercial production.

The Beyondie project, 160 kilometres south east of Newman, is based on a string of salt lakes on the 305,929ha Kumarina pastoral lease which Mr Smoothy sold last year to Wharton Capital Ltd for $3-4m.

Last year, he also sold the Petro feedlot with a major water licence at Eneabba and the Wilara and High Hill properties at Jurien Bay to Rural Funds Group for $22.6m.

In October last year, Mr Smoothy added Queensland properties Karamarra and Overview to his portfolio for a reported $36m (with additional water access) and for $8m, respectively.

In WA he retains Hillside station, Nullagine.

Mr Smoothy could not be reached and Mr Weldon declined to comment.