Winner of CBH district four by-election announced

KOJONUP farmer Helen Woodhams has become the second woman appointed to the CBH Group board after winning the district four by-election.

The announcement was made by CBH today after the Western Australian Electoral Commission counted the votes.

District four was left with two vacancies after ex-chairman Wally Newman unexpectedly resigned in April and long-serving director Trevor Badger was voted off the board by members in May.

The by-election to appoint one representative from district four was announced in June, with six growers throwing their hat into the ring.

CBH chairman Simon Stead congratulated Helen on her appointment.

"We welcome Helen's appointment to the board," Mr Stead said.

"Her extensive background in farming and experience on CBH's Growers' Advisory Council will bring valuable skills and insights to our board."

The formal appointment will take effect on Monday, with Ms Woodhams set to serve in the position for a term through to February 2022.