Woodhams wins election to join CBH board

THE votes are in and Helen Woodhams, of Kojonup, is officially the second woman ever to make it onto the CBH Group board after winning the district four by-election.

District four was left with two vacancies after ex-chairman Wally Newman unexpectedly resigned in April and long-serving director Trevor Badger was voted off the board by members in May.

The by-election to appoint one representative from district four was announced in June, with six growers throwing their hat into the ring.

Ms Woodhams said it was heartening to see the number of candidates putting themselves forward as it showed a good level of interest in the co-op.

"I'd like to thank the growers from district four for supporting me to be their representative and I'm looking forward to getting to know the business more and having some input," Ms Woodhams said.

"I've always had a strong interest in grains, it's part of our livelihood and CBH is a vital component of that.

"I've been on the Growers Advisory Council (GAC) which was a good segue to developing an interest in the board and I thought it would be a great thing to be involved in a company with such a rich history."

Ms Woodhams' success was announced by CBH last Friday after the Western Australian Electoral Commission counted the 521 valid votes.

CBH chairman Simon Stead said CBH welcomed Ms Woodham's appointment to the board.

"Her extensive background in farming and experience on CBH's Growers' Advisory Council will bring valuable skills and insights to our board," Mr Stead said.

"It is important that CBH has the highest calibre growers possible on the board so that we can maximise the creation and return of value to WA grain growers.

"On behalf of the board, we look forward to working with Helen and taking our co-operative forward, especially at this time, as we make our way through the critical process of our governance review."

Ms Woodhams said it was heartening to see that growers are open to having more female candidates.

"The underlying thing for me going forward is for CBH to be able to be a profitable company that delivers a high level of service and that it can take on the challenges that will present," she said.

"I think there have been reminders that good governance is paramount and I'll be adhering to that at the highest level.

"There is a new leadership group in there and from what I've observed the culture seems very healthy, going forward I think it will be much more productive and stable."

District four covers the southern Wheatbelt and western section of the Great Southern, from Darkan, Wagin, Lake Grace and Newdegate in the north to Albany in the south.

Ms Woodhams' formal appointment took effect on Monday and she will serve in the position for a term through to February 2022.

Helen Woodhams: 138 votes, 26.49pc

Phillip O'Meehan: 110 votes, 21.11pc

Royce Taylor: 98 votes, 18.81pc

Bill Bailey, 81 votes, 15.55pc

Scott Crosby, 60 votes, 11.52pc

Shane Carruthers: 34 votes, 6.53pc