WA bids for Grains Australia headquarters

THE Western Australian grains industry is taking a united approach, alongside the State government, in seeking to attract the newly-formed grain industry good entity, Grains Australia, to be headquartered in Perth.

Grains Australia is a new company which would consolidate and deliver industry good services and functions on behalf of the entire grains supply chain.

A joint statement, signed by WAFarmers, Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA (PGA), WA Grains Group (WAGG), Grain Industry Association of WA (GIWA) and CBH Group, was sent last week suggesting that the company should be co-located in suitable facilities with the Australian Export Grain Innovation Centre (AEGIC).

The statement said that the WA grains industry organisations believe that co-locating Grains Australia with AEGIC would enhance the delivery of strong and collaborative industry good functions.

"We believe there is real value to be gained for the Australian grain industry by having Grains Australia co-located with AEGIC and further leveraging their existing functions of pre-competitive market development including market insights, education and research and development," the statement said.

"This is of significant benefit to all Australian grain growers and something we believe is critical for us to continue to compete effectively in our international markets.

"Our organisations believe this will further leverage the value, capacity, relationships, R&D capability and brand that have been built by AEGIC in our export markets and jointly funded by the WA government and GRDC."

Minister for Agriculture and Food Alannah MacTiernan said WA was the nation's biggest grain producer and exporter, so it was only logical that the body focused on supporting the grains industry should be based here.

"We repeatedly see the results of an overly-Eastern States' centric Federal bureaucracy on WA agriculture - from our poor returns on grower levies through the GRDC to missing out on our fair share of Federal drought funding," Ms MacTiernan said.

"We are lobbying for Grains Australia to be based here in WA and would urge every WA grower to talk to their Federal member of Parliament on this issue.

"At the very least, we need to ensure AEGIC remains headquartered here in WA, servicing the needs of our export-oriented industry."

The formation of Grains Australia Ltd (GA) was led by a steering committee comprised of Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), Grain Growers Ltd, Grain Producers Australia and Grain Trade Australia.

GRDC chairman John Woods said the location of Grains Australia will be decided by the Grains Australia's skills-based board, once it is appointed.

GRDC Chairman John Woods said it was fantastic and extremely powerful that the industry collective, all the way from the farmgate to export supply chain businesses, was supportive of Grains Australia Ltd.

"GRDC welcomes the whole sector approach demonstrated in the WA Grain Industry Joint Statement," Mr Woods said,

"This whole sector approach will be reflected in the co-ordinated industry approach of Grains Australia, which will consolidate a number of important industry good functions.

"The location of Grains Australia, which is expected to employ a handful of staff in its first iteration, will be a decision made by the Grains Australia's skills-based board, once it is appointed."

In its statement, the WA grains industry said it made good sense to have the two entities of Grains Australia and AEGIC co-located and working closely together on achieving the best outcomes for the entire Australian grain industry and growers.

"We will continue to work closely with the State government, via Ms MacTiernan and wholly support them in their discussions with stakeholders including GRDC and the new Grains Australia board, in seeking to attract Grains Australia to Western Australia and sustaining AEGIC in its current form," the statement said.