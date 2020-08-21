Students give insight into college life

DESIGNED to give prospective students and families an insight into what life can be like, the WA College of Agriculture (WACOA), Cunderdin Open Day is fast approaching.

Commencing at 10am on Friday September 4, guests will have the opportunity to wander through the college's grounds and facilities, including its trades centre, farm and open classrooms.

Although COVID-19 restrictions are expected to make the open day a little different this year, there will still be plenty for guests to see and do.

As well as showcasing their latest furnishing and engineering projects which include dining tables, TV cabinets, motorbike trailers and sheep feed trailers, students will prepare a sausage sizzle and soup for lunch.

Having received both a Department of Agriculture Ag Tech grant and an Education Department STEM Pioneer grant last year, the WACOA, Cunderdin Internet of Things project will be on proud display with remote weather stations and frost monitors all feeding into the dashboard that students can access from anywhere.

Due to the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days being cancelled this year, the college students are also planning their own shearing and fencing competitions for the open day.

Owners of a Poll Dorset stud, the college will also hold its annual ram sale.

Offering both ATAR and general pathways across English, Maths, Animal Production Systems, Plant Production Systems and Health and Physical Education, WACOA, Cunderdin will be taking enrolments for 2022 and beyond.

Although offers have already been sent out to students for places at the college next year, year 11 students interested in agriculture are still encouraged to attend the open day and place their enquiries with WACOA's administration office, as the odd spot inevitably opens up prior to the commencement of the school term.

Current enrolments at the college for year 11 and 12 students, sit at 133, with 99 per cent living on campus most years.

The large range of hands-on courses and trades on offer has made the college a very popular choice among young people in recent years, with students that choose to undertake certificates in various trades job-ready upon graduating.

However if they prefer to further their education by enrolling at university, representatives from the Muresk Institute and Curtin University will be on hand to talk about the various educational opportunities available in the sector.

Student wellbeing continues to be a college focus, with its psychologist and chaplain also available on the day to meet current and prospective families.

With its students in high demand, the college is often approached by machinery dealers and other agriculture-related businesses that have specific jobs available for college graduates.

WACOA, Cunderdin principal Sally Panizza encouraged students wishing to pursue an agriculture-related education to attend the open day.

"The range of courses to choose from, competitions and excursions available, the passion and expertise of our staff and pathways to future study, apprenticeships or employment are all reasons why they love Cunderdin Ag," Ms Panizza said.