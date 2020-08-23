+9 Photos: Charles Stewart Real Estate



















MORE GALLERIES

A south-west Victorian property with high rainfall and water security has been listed for sale.

The property - Glenelg Vale - at Kadnook, in between Edenhope and Casterton, totals 488 hectares and includes a recently renovated 1930s, four-bedroom timber home.

The house is in excellent condition with a commanding position overlooking the Glenelg River.

The property includes an approximate two-kilometre frontage to the Glenelg River, providing both stock water security and recreation opportunities.

There are high quality working improvements on the property, including a three-stand wool shed (two equipped) and a near new workshop.

As part of a recently completed forestry project, ongoing reversion works provide scope for further developments.

The property is being marketed by Charles Stewart Real Estate and agent Andrew Duffy said it offered the perfect opportunity for development.



"[It's a] tremendous property for a new entrant to develop further to its potential or for an existing operator to add to their portfolio," Mr Duffy said.



An auction will be held on September 18 at the Harrow Hall and prior offers will be considered.



For more information, click here.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture. Sign up here to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.



The story High rainfall, water security offered at Glenelg Vale first appeared on Farm Online.