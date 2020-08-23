A stunning oasis in the Wheatbelt

Price: Offers mid to high $1m range

Location: York

Area: 40.45ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Michael Watts 0417 952 557





THIS private oasis is one-and-a-half hours' drive from the Perth CBD and comprises 40.45 hectares of picturesque landscape.

The property is eight minutes west of the York townsite, in a locality known as Garden Valley, at the end of a private road.

The Garden Valley area was developed as a market garden, supplying produce to Perth.

The land includes a winter stream, pond, boutique vineyard, six horse paddocks and 27ha of fertile soils that are suitable for cropping.

The property extends to the top of the rear hill with extensive views over the valley.

The owners have a special barbecue/picnic area on top of the hill.

The property features a beautiful, character homestead with wrap-around verandahs, three bedrooms, an office/ fourth bedroom, two bathrooms and renovated kitchen.

Exquisite wooden floorboards are a nod to the stunning country of the property.

Next to the main house is a guest house with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Between both residences is a large games room that teenagers will appreciate.

At the front of the property is an in-ground swimming pool area and to the side is a large workshop/winery store room which would be the envy of anyone dreaming of a shed in which to tinker.

The vineyard has 675 vines which produces one to two tonnes of fruit per year from a superb variety of Houghton cloned Cabernet Sauvignon chosen for the location and planted by well-known Western Australian winemakers.

The sensational wine produced is for family and friends only.