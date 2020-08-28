Solar farm connects to WA electricity grid

RISEN Energy's 132 MWdc Merredin Solar Farm is connected to the grid, generating 100 per cent capacity straight into the Western Australian energy network.

Merredin Solar Farm is WA's largest completed solar installation and has an expected output of 274GWh of electricity annually, generating enough green energy to power about 42,000 WA homes.

The solar farm is on 460 hectares of former farming and grazing country adjacent to the Western Power Merredin Terminal.

Risen worked closely with network service provider, Western Power and AEMO through the staged live commissioning process and the solar farm is now exporting 100 per cent capacity output, compatible with Western Power's grid requirements.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Western Power and their smooth co-ordination with AEMO has enabled us to reach this milestone of achieving a fully operational solar facility which will supply green power," said Risen Energy general manager Eric Lee.

Merredin Solar Farm is one of the fastest builds of a large-scale solar farm seen yet.

Due to the close collaboration between WA's Monford Group and Risen, mechanical completion of solar farm was achieved in just three months.

Risen's large capacity to resource the project meant that they had all materials and resources onsite at one given time, allowing it to be put together quickly and without delay.

Monford general manager Ciaran Shannon acknowledged the good working relations between both companies and said it "welcomes the opportunity to deliver further landmark renewable energy projects and support Risen's commendable goal to deliver 2GW of clean energy to Australia".

The solar farm will require two full-time workers to operate and maintain the installation.

It has an operating life of 30 years with the option for an extension.

At the end of the facility's useful operating life, all above ground infrastructure will be removed and the land returned to its former agricultural use.