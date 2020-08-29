Discover this Grass Valley sanctuary

Price: Offers above $295,000

Location: Grass Valley

Area: 1619m2

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Maria Finnigan 0438 466 426





DRIVE 10 minutes down the road from the growing regional centre of Northam and you will find yourself in the township of Grass Valley.

This welcoming community is the reason the owners of this property settled there and created a home and garden that Elders Real Estate is proud to present to the market.

Carefully crafted to use both old and new materials, the house incorporates a myriad of bespoke elements.

Ranging from unique window frames and stained glass windows to a feature staircase, these elements have been cleverly incorporated with a modern design and build.

The result is an open and spacious home that welcomes you the minute you walk through the front doors.

Built to face north, this special house was completed in 2008 and is nestled among an established and productive garden.

With native and exotic flowering and fruiting plants, the garden is well-established and productive and has clearly been created with passion and dedication.

The house itself has two levels, with the larger, lower level hosting a spacious open-plan dining and kitchen area.

The kitchen has modern amenities with light wooden benchtops and white cabinetry that blend with the design of the dining area.

A wood heater warms this room in winter and the French doors open to catch the breeze in summer.

A hallway leads away from the dining room to the largest of the two bedrooms and displays one of many examples of recycled windows used in the build.

Storage space and a laundry are also located in this lower level and the primary bathroom is at the end of the hallway.

The bathroom is modern and spacious, with a vanity, toilet and combined shower and bath and a colourful stained-glass window.

A large living room area flows to the other side of the dining room and kitchen, with light pouring into this space through the large picture window that faces out to the front garden.

This room is used as a formal dining area and lounge room.

A new owner may see the opportunity to reconfigure this space to add a third bedroom.

Stairs from the lounge room lead to the upper level and you are greeted by a small studio space that opens out onto a balcony with views over the garden and landscape beyond.

This area hosts the second bedroom and includes a walk-in wardrobe, combined with an ensuite that is cleverly designed to utilise the space.

The property is on a 1619 square metre block and the establishment of the garden surrounding the house affords great privacy.

With a covered verandah circuiting three sides of the house, the trellis structures that extend from the verandah add further dimension to the garden, with grape vines being a dominant feature.

The beautiful features of this property need to be seen in person and if you are looking for an established home that is a stunning rural sanctuary or even a weekend retreat, this property is worth a look.