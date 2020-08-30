Lifestyle property in Perth's backyard

Price: $675,000

Location: Bakers Hill

Area: 39.97ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Phil Becker 0412 578 429





WYOMINGDALE is a short distance from the Great Eastern Highway, offering great convenience while still having plenty of privacy.

It is five kilometres east of Bakers Hill, 20km west of Northam and 75km from the Perth metropolitan area.

The property comprises 39.97 hectares of undulating, picturesque country with a very solid and well-presented brick and tile roof homestead, built by boutique Perth builder Spadaccini Homes, circa 1981.

The house has lounge rooms at the front and rear, a formal dining room, kitchen with a dining area, three bedrooms with an ensuite to the master and a cellar.

Other features include split-system air-conditioning, an open fireplace and a pot belly stove.

The vendor estimated that the property is 70 per cent arable.

It is divided into six paddocks, with troughs in most paddocks.

The property is watered by one dam and there is a bore with a windmill but is not operational at present.

Scheme water is also connected.

Outbuildings include two sheds - a 140 square metre machinery shed with a lean-to and a 100m2 hay shed.

On a very attractive parcel of land, this property is an ideal lifestyle location.