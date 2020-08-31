Mianelup stud wins Group of Five trophy

THE Mianelup stud name will now appear on the Group of Five trophy for a second time after the Richardson family's Gnowangerup-based stud, claimed the coveted award at this year's WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale with a group of five March shorn Poll Merino rams.

Like in the past five years, the class was open to a group of five sheep from the same stud and of the same shearing to attract more entries to the class.

This year the team of five Poll Merino rams from Mianelup, was one of 13 teams standing before the judges for appraisal and their task to pick a winner wasn't easy, as there were some exceptional groups in the line-up.

When the Mianelup team was announced the winner, judge Scott Button, Manunda stud, Tammin, praised all the entries, saying they were all outstanding teams with some really good virtues.

But in the end the impressive wools and body structures of the five Mianelup rams ensured the judges couldn't look past them after they narrowed their selections to a top three.

"They were unanimous winners in our eyes," Mr Button said.

"They are a good even team of five well-grown, productive rams.

"They are all very similar in terms of size and structure plus they are very even in their wools right through.

"They all have stud sire potential."

All five rams in the team were sired by homebred Mianelup sire Bubba and were dropped in April/May last year.

The rams had wool measurements of 21.3 micron, 3.2 SD and 99.1 per cent comfort factor; 21.5 micron, 4.1 SD and 99pc CF; 21.7 micron, 3.6 SD and 99pc CF; 18.8 micron, 3.2 SD and 99.6pc CF and 19.8 micron, 3.7 SD and 99.4pc CF.

In terms of bodyweight they weighed in at 134 kilograms, 123kg, 118kg, 118kg and 124kg.

The team included the stud's champion March shorn medium wool Poll Merino ram and champion March shorn fine/medium wool Poll Merino ram.

The last time the Mianelup stud won the trophy was in 2017 and it also that year won with a team of five March shorn Poll Merino rams.