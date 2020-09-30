Ausveg pumps up "eat more" message

THE arrival of spring and the popularity of Instagram are the barbs in a double-pronged approach to getting Australians to up their vegetable intake.

Ausveg has launched the "eat more Ausveg" campaign highlighting the fresh, healthy and delicious vegetables available for shoppers this spring



The initiative is providing consumers with more practical information about how they can make tasty and healthy meals with a variety of vegetables, and tell the stories behind the farmgate so that shoppers can put a face to the vegetables they buy.

As part of the campaign, Ausveg will be posting practical and valuable information about how to make the most of your vegetables on Instagram via @eatmoreausveg, and will be using the platform to showcase the hardworking growers that grow a wide range of vegetables.

The majority of the recipes have been taken from A Better Choice, a joint initiative by industry group Fresh Markets Australia (FMA) and the Central Markets Association of Australia (CMAA).



Some of the recipes to date include:

Calamari with Bok Choy

Asparagus and Rocket Pesto

Asparagus with Grilled Salmon

Broccoli Fritters

Broccoli Spinach Pesto Pasta

Salmon with Cabbage, Pecans and Bacon

Carrot, Kale and Potato Chips

Carrot and Beetroot Salad

Penne Pasta with Mushrooms, Rocket and Chilli

Corn on the Cob

Salad of Seared Tuna with Seedless Watermelon, Grapefruit & Avocado

Hasselback Potatoes with Avocado Dip

Avocado Potato Salsa

Avocado and Pumpkin Salad

Healthy Pumpkin Soup

Savoury Zucchini Muffins

Steamed Fish with Zucchini Ribbon Salad

The eat more Ausveg campaign has also given tips to increase vegetable intake.

These include:

Tip 1: Substitute a daily snack with a vegetable-based one, such as a stick of carrot, celery or the stalk of a broccoli with some dip or by themselves.

Add an extra serve (or handful) of vegetables into each meal throughout the day - you will be eating healthier, remain fuller throughout the day and reduce your vegetable waste.

Aim for one meal each week to start that has at least three or more types of vegetables, then work your way up to adding one more meal a week.

Ausveg national manager - communications, Shaun Lindhe, said the aim was simple - get more people to eat more vegetables.



"Some of the barriers for people to eat more vegetables are that they don't know what's in season, don't know how to use them and don't want to waste them by not making them delicious - we want to try and change this with eat more Ausveg," Mr Lindhe said.

"Ausveg will be looking to partner with the broader industry, including growers and the entire supply chain, to provide consumers with information about how to make their vegetables the hero of the plate and to tell the stories of the heroes who grow their vegetables all year round."

"We will be using social media to provide practical tips about how to easily make the most of their vegetables, which will hopefully lead to people wanting to buy more vegetables.

"Providing this information during the pandemic is even more pertinent as the benefits to health and wellbeing of a vegetable-rich diet are crucial to keeping the country healthy and happy."

"While people may think they are doing the right thing and buying more vegetables at the retail, disruptions to the food service sector means that people who like eating out at cafes and restaurants will need to buy more vegetables to give themselves the best change to meet the recommended daily intake of five or more serves.

BACKING: VicHealth chief executive officer and renowned public health expert and advocate, Dr Sandro Demaio, has backed the "eat more Ausveg" campaign.

Ausveg has partnered with VicHealth chief executive officer and renowned public health expert and advocate, Dr Sandro Demaio, to showcase the easy and delicious dishes that can be made using vegetables, including pumpkin soup, roasted broccoli salad and a vegetable frittata.

"Vegetables are packed with fibre and vitamins, making them a key part of a healthy and well-balanced diet," said Dr Demaio.

"Adding an extra handful or serve of veg to your main meals or choosing a vegetable-based snack throughout the day is a great way to boost your health and immune system.



"Getting five serves of veg a day helps prevent chronic health problems, including some cancers and heart disease, in later life, plus they're tasty and help keep you full for longer."

Ausveg will publish quarterly seasonal updates about the vegetables that are in season and provide information on how to make the most of these vegetables throughout the season.



The story Ausveg pumps up "eat more" message first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.